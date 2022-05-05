ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallas, Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Day, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 03:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Day; Marshall; Roberts THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS NORTHEASTERN DAY AND EASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
DAY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Dimmit; Edwards; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Maverick; Medina; Real; Travis; Uvalde; Val Verde; Williamson; Wilson; Zavala UNSEASONABLY HOT WEATHER TO CONTINUE TODAY An early warm season heat wave will continue today with high temperatures climbing into the mid 90s to near 103 across much of the area. High humidities over the region will lead to even higher heat index values that could reach the upper 90s to near 108 across most locations. Should conditions warrant, a Heat Advisory may be needed later today. Be sure to take precautions in the heat. Drink plenty of water, wear light colored and loose fitting clothing, and take breaks in the shade or in air conditioned areas.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood STRONG WINDS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY Even though relative humidity is expected to rise today, strong southeast winds will keep fire danger elevated across much of the region. Wind gusts will reach 35 to 45 mph this afternoon, with a few gusts near 50 mph possible in the eastern Fox Valley and lakeshore areas. Wind gusts this strong can cause minor damage to trees and power lines, and result in sporadic power line fires. Motorists with high profile vehicles will experience difficult driving conditions. If you are planning to be outdoors today, please use caution with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all- terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Debris burning; the leading cause of wildfires in Wisconsin, should not be attempted today. Burning restrictions may be in effect for parts of central and northern Wisconsin. Be sure to check with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for more information.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAC QUI PARLE AND SOUTHWESTERN YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTIES At 658 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Gary to near Canby to near Taunton, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR ST LEO, DAWSON, AND BOYD. HAZARD...Softball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. These severe storms will be near Madison and Dawson around 710 AM CDT. Clarkfield and Boyd around 715 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Providence, Madison Airport, Spring Creek, Burr, Spellman Lake, St. Leo and Florida Creek Wildlife Management Area. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...4.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAC QUI PARLE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 08:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued noon EDT. Target Area: Lee The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Kentucky River at Heidelberg affecting Lee County. For the Kentucky River...including Whitesburg, Hazard, Jackson, Oneida, Booneville, Heidelberg, Ravenna...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Kentucky River at Heidelberg. * WHEN...Until this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15 feet this afternoon. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Towner .A strong storm system moving into the region today will bring increasing shower and thunderstorm chances to the region. There is potential for new or worsening overland flooding depending on where convective rain bands track over already saturated regions. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, West Marshall and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill and Western Walsh. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered thunderstorms along with widespread moderate to heavy rain showers are expected through this morning into this afternoon. Widespread new rain totals of 1 inch are expected, however one or several bands of 2 inches or more of rain are possible. Where these bands form may lead to additional overland flooding or cause ongoing overland flooding may become worse. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TOWNER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Lake County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible. * WHERE...For the Freeze Warning: Some valleys of western Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. For the Freeze Watch: Areas most susceptible include the Applegate, Southern Illinois, Klamath River, and Scott Valleys. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant cloud cover this morning is expected to keep the Bear Creek and Rogue Valley temperatures above freezing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
CURRY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Deserts and Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE FOR MONDAY .Another stronger surface low will form to the north in Colorado today. This will increase southwest winds this afternoon areawide. The windy conditions, extremely low humidity, and very dry fuel conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon. Min RH values will dip into the single digits during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will diminish after sunset this evening. Critical conditions are expected to return Wednesday afternoon for areas west of the Continental Divide (NW FW Zones 110 & 111). RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110 & 111... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WEST WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110 & 111 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch for very dry humidities and strong west winds, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Southwestern New Mexico including; the Gila Wilderness, New Mexican Bootheel, Grant county, Luna county, Hidalgo county. * TIMING...Red Flag is valid from 11 AM until 8 PM today. The Fire Weather Watch is valid Wednesday from noon until 8 PM. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible. * WHERE...For the Freeze Warning: Some valleys of western Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. For the Freeze Watch: Areas most susceptible include the Applegate, Southern Illinois, Klamath River, and Scott Valleys. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant cloud cover this morning is expected to keep the Bear Creek and Rogue Valley temperatures above freezing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 04:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Marshall; Roberts; Spink THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 191 TO EXPIRE AT 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA HAND IN NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA CLARK CODINGTON DAY DEUEL GRANT HAMLIN MARSHALL ROBERTS SPINK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRITTON, CLARK, CLEAR LAKE, HAYTI, MILBANK, MILLER, REDFIELD, SISSETON, WATERTOWN, AND WEBSTER.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE FOR MONDAY .Another stronger surface low will form to the north in Colorado today. This will increase southwest winds this afternoon areawide. The windy conditions, extremely low humidity, and very dry fuel conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon. Min RH values will dip into the single digits during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will diminish after sunset this evening. Critical conditions are expected to return Wednesday afternoon for areas west of the Continental Divide (NW FW Zones 110 & 111). RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 056, 112, 113 * AFFECTED AREA...South-central New Mexico and far west Texas. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

