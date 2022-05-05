ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisherman dies after Wilmington River boat crash

By Molly Curley
 3 days ago
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man died Thursday after an early morning boat crash as he and two others were heading out for an offshore fishing trip.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said around 3:30 a.m., after leaving the Thunderbolt area, the boat struck a daymark (navigational sign), leaving Joseph Moore critically injured.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the DNR. Moore was 62.

The DNR said the incident remains under investigation and more details are expected to follow.

