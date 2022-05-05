Israeli flag raised at Watertown City Hall

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The town of Plattsburgh is calling on local artists to design this year’s Michigan Month t-shirt. Michigan Month became official last year to encourage eating local, to help businesses recover after the pandemic. During that time, the town made “Michigan Passports” for the four stands in town.
Fox News host Lisa Kennedy said on Monday that U.S. lawmakers "should not have the government involved in education at all," suggesting that America should rid itself of the public school system entirely. Kennedy's remarks came during Monday's segment of "Outnumbered" in which Kennedy was facilitating a discussion around the...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
While it may be something that should be common knowledge, year after year people make one mistake when mowing their lawn that could be costly. When you're mowing the edge of your property, the edge against the road, what do you do? If you make sure you have the chute pointed toward your yard, then you're doing it right. Each mowing season, inevitably you'll go down a road and see grass clipping sprayed like a mist into the street though.
Drivers in Endicott soon will find it easier to make a left turn at a busy East Main Street intersection. The traffic signal near the soon-to-open Byrne Dairy & Deli store is being modified. The store is scheduled to open this month. A traffic signal control box at East Main...
Gastonia City Council adjusted its six political wards to bring population balance between the six districts inside the city's limits. The changes, approved by City Council on May 3, altered all six districts in city. The wards play a role in where elected officials must live. "No matter what ward...
There are many abandoned buildings in New York State and few are as intriguing as psychiatric hospitals. The facility we are about to explore just might be the most heartbreaking and tragic of them all. This is the story of Willard State Hospital, also known as the "home for the chronically insane".
Have you ever wondered what was needed to get a handicapped license plate? Are you someone who needs to be able to park as close to the entry of a business as possible? Have you ever thought about getting a handicapped placard or a license plate before?. If you have...
Despite the loosening of rules relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outbreak is still ongoing, and the nation is still feeling the consequences of the pandemic's peak. In other international news, Ukraine and Russia have been at war since February 2022. The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war has led the U.S. to feel consequences relating to food. This is especially true for larger states with high populations like New York.
ONEIDA — The Oneida City Council is primed to declare the old Madison House, 140 Madison St., a public nuisance and has scheduled a public hearing for June 7, prior to the scheduled council meeting at 6:30 p.m. The city council received and placed on file a report of...
New York State just so happens to lead the nation in rabies, this tidbit of important information comes directly from the NYS Department of Health. Surprised? I was. Where are these cases? Why does New York have so many of them?. Is there something you should know? Like signs that...
Some Democratic leaders in New York are calling for further protection of abortion rights in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s possible overturn of Roe v. Wade. Governor Kathy Hochul has repeatedly condemned the leaked draft opinion authored by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that suggests the landmark 1973 court decision may be overturned. Still, other Democrats are calling on the state government to go further in protecting abortion rights.
