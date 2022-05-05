ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Sandra J. Stewart remains as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – On Thursday, the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama announced the reappointment of Sandra J. Stewart.

The United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama reappointed Sandra J. Stewart, enabling her to continue serving as the U.S. Attorney for the district.

On April 22, 2022, Chief United States District Judge Emily C. Marks conducted the oath of office, and Stewart’s appointment became effective on April 25, 2022.

Stewart expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving the people in the Middle District of Alabama.

“It is a privilege and honor to serve the people of the Middle District of Alabama,” stated United States Attorney Stewart. “I am grateful for the confidence the Court has placed in me to lead an office filled with dedicated professionals devoted to impartially and ethically enforcing the rule of law on behalf of the United States. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our state, federal, and local law enforcement partners to make our communities safer for all.”

Serving as U.S. Attorney, Stewart is the chief federal law enforcement officer who is responsible for all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation concerning the United States in the Middle District of Alabama. The district contains 23 counties, including the cities of Montgomery, Dothan, Auburn, and Phenix City.

U.S. Attorney Stewart started her legal career in 1985, serving as a law clerk for Judge Edward B. McDermott in Mobile, Alabama. Stewart graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Public Administration and later attended the University of Alabama School of Law, where she earned her J. D.

Stewart has served the Department of Justice (DOJ) since 2002. Stewart began her career with the DOJ through working for the Office of the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. While working for the Northern District, Stewarts served as Chief of the Appellate Division and as First Assistant United States Attorney.

In 2007, after completing a year-long detail as an attorney advisor for the DOJ’s Professional Responsibility Advisory Office, Stewart came to the Middle District. During her time in office in the Middle District of Alabama, Stewart served several terms as the First Assistant United States Attorney and the Criminal Division Appellate Chief.

Before joining the DOJ, U.S. Attorney Stewart worked for 16 years for the Alabama Attorney’s Office. During those 16 years, Stewarts served as the Chief Assistant Attorney General with the Alabama Department of Health.

Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
