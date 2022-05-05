Cornell Police asking for information on residence hall burglaries

ITHACA, N.Y (WETM) — Cornell University Police are asking for information related to two burglaries that occurred at Cornell University residence halls this week.

On May 2, 2022, at 12:48 p.m. University Police received a report of a burglary at Cascadilla Hall. The caller reported that sometime between 4:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on May 2, 2022, an unknown person entered an unlocked dorm while he was sleeping and took his wallet and a Nintendo Switch gaming console.

On May 4, 2022, at 4:40 p.m., University Police received another report of a burglary in the same hall. The caller reported that sometime between 4:50 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on May 4, an unknown person entered an unlocked dorm while the occupants were away and stole a credit card and a Nintendo Switch.

The investigation is continuing. The Cornell University Police department is urging anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact them at (607) 255-1111.

Cornell University Police urge the community to protect their property by locking and closing unattended doors and windows and to immediately report any suspected criminal activity they see by dialing 911 or utilizing the RAVE Guardian app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.