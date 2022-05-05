ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka rain total doubles in 5 days, what else does May have in store?

By Gabriella Gomez, Mark Feuerborn
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The month of May has brought an abnormal amount of rain in its first week, but the rest of the month may not look the same, according to KSNT 27 News’ StormTrack Weather Team.

Lightning hitting Topeka home does almost $1 million in damage

As of Thursday, May has brought 1.27 inches of rain to the capital city, surpassing the 1.10 inches the area received in the entire month of April. Being just five days into the month, this is also more than double the half-an-inch this early portion of May brings on average.

Wednesday alone brought 0.88 inches of rain to Topeka, making up the majority of the month’s rainfall so far. Other cities in the area share a similar story, with Emporia getting 1.14 inches.

New angle: Andover tornado as seen on security camera

So far, StormTrack forecasting shows Thursday and Friday will only add to the large rainfall total early in May. Much of Northeast Kansas’ towns will get an additional one to two inches of rain. Beyond Friday, however, the outlook for next week looks mostly dry.

Use the interactive radar below to see how rainfall will spread across Northeast Kansas over the next 12 hours. Select “Future” from the menu in the bottom left corner. For more updates, visit the KSNT 27 News StormTrack weather page.

