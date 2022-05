Lauren Schneider got pregnant and had her baby, now 11 months old, during the pandemic. Not surprisingly, COVID-19 had an outsize voice in how everything went. Her husband couldn’t be there for ultrasounds, including the one at 20 weeks where Schneider first saw their daughter’s tiny feet on the monitor. The doctor didn’t allow her to FaceTime during the ultrasound, so she brought a few pictures home and they tried to pretend it wasn’t a flatter version of an exciting milestone. Even her baby shower was virtual.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO