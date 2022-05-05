Signs suggest David Stearns is interested in Mets’ top baseball job

The feeling is Brewers baseball president David Stearns has interest in the Mets’ top baseball job, and we know Mets owner Steve Cohen had designs on him at one time.

Stearns, a New York City native, has an out in his contract if he goes far in the playoffs; it’s believed he can leave if the Brewers reach the NLCS (Brewers owner Mark Attanasio declined comment). Cohen is understandably thought to be pleased with GM Billy Eppler’s work thus far.

Brewers GM Matt Arnold received an extension in the offseason after the Mets expressed interest in him, while there’s no evidence Stearns has signed one.

Stearns is good, but let’s not forget his predecessor Doug Melvin, who the Mets turned down for a GM job, was Brewers GM for some very key moves: Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Josh Hader and manager Craig Counsell, among others.

The Mets are killing it, but the expectation is they may seek relief help at the deadline.

One closer who could make sense is Trevor Rosenthal, who is expected to showcase in coming weeks. Catcher might be a position to look at, as well.

Chris Bassitt is proving to be a good personality as well as pitcher for the Mets. He should be a good extension candidate as Joel Sherman wrote .

The banner at Great American Ball Park suggesting Reds owner Bob Castellini should sell amid this horrific and historic 3-21 start was quickly removed by security (Reds people say it was an overzealous guard).

Even that’s not enough for one rival exec who suggested, “The Reds should just drop out of the league.” That seems impractical with 30 teams needed, of course; the exec was just annoyed at the advantage gained by NL Central teams loading up on wins vs. the team decimated first by a fire sale, and then by injuries that sent 14 players to the IL.

Druw Jones, son of Andruw, might be the No. 1 overall pick. “He’s special,” said one NL scout. Like dad, he is a dynamic CF.

The one unvaccinated 2021 manager is vaccinated now, so at least the managers are 30 for 30.

Hard to believe Yusmeiro Petit was still available for the Padres to sign. He’s good every year.

Zac Gallen looks like a star for the Diamondbacks. And so does Jazz Chisholm with the Marlins, making that an under-the-radar trade that’s working in both places.

Seiya Suzuki has made such a strong early impression he’s better than even money to win NL Rookie of the Year.

Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted , “I got a cousin in the Major leagues!” Yes, INF Jose Miranda got the callup by the Twins.

Aaron Judge has a 1.040 OPS since turning down the Yankees $233 million offer , and declaring he deserved Mike Trout money. At present, he appears to.

Congrats to Kelsie Whitmore, who made her starting debut for the Staten Island FerryHawks playing left field and batting ninth on Sunday night. She had her first appearance as a pitcher on Wednesday night, retiring former major leaguer Ryan Jackson with the bases loaded.

Player of the Week : Judge. Runners-up: Taylor Ward, Angels OF; Logan Gilbert, SP Mariners, Ryan, SP Twins.