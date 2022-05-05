Popular Bethesda Game Is Being Made Free

May is about to be the worse ever month for PlayStation Now. PS Now subscribers are going to lose not one, not two, but 56 games. Some of these games are complete filler that not a single PS4 or PS5 user will miss. However, some of these 56 games are notable. Of course, PlayStation Now is coming to an end in June in favor of being replaced with the new PlayStation Plus, however, subscribers expected all of these games to transfer over, and some of them will, but clearly not all of them. In May alone, PS Now is going to bleed 56 games.

