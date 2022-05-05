'The Staircase' recasts focus in Kathleen Peterson murder case

"The more you watch it, the more idly transfixed you become by the illusion — and simultaneously perplexed by its existence in the first place," says Jess Joho of HBO Max's scripted adaptation of The Staircase docuseries. "Fascinating, nauseating, and a slog all at once, the 2022 true crime drama starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette should not be confused with the wildly popular 2004 documentary series of the same name that this fictionalized show is based on. It also should not be confused with the original docuseries' sequel, The Staircase II, or any of the countless re-releases over the past two decades across various networks and platforms — the latest being Netflix's 2018 13-episode version combining all previously released footage with a couple hours' worth of updates." Joho adds: "To call The Staircase a 'true crime classic' is to accurately describe the total dehumanization process that every single real-life person connected to this awful death underwent during their decades in the public eye. But the HBO Max dramatization feels like the final stage of this tragedy-exploitation machine. It not only reduces Kathleen, Michael, and their kids (one of whom is played by Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner) into literal fictional characters for our entertainment consumption, but even adds colorful new personalities like real-life prosecutor Freda Black (portrayed by the inimitable Parker Posey). It's uniquely grotesque to watch this star-studded cast re-enact the well-worn story beats of this brutal case, especially because of how their immense talents can turn these IRL people into such compelling characters."

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO