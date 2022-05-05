ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'The Staircase' recasts focus in Kathleen Peterson murder case

By Wilson Wong
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people are already familiar with the tragic death of Kathleen Peterson, who in 2001 was dead at the bottom of a staircase in her North Carolina home. Authorities identified her husband, novelist Michael Peterson, as the prime suspect. The case went to trial. And in 2003, Michael was convicted of...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
PopSugar

The Staircase: A Complete Breakdown of the Peterson Family

HBO Max is revisiting the story of the death of Kathleen Peterson and the confusing murder trial of her husband, Michael Peterson. The story was first told in Netflix's "The Staircase," Jean-Xavier de Lestrade's Peabody-winning series that he started filming in 2004, adding to it over time. HBO Max's version of the story is also called "The Staircase," but it's a fictional look at just what went down and how the family dealt with the emotional saga.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

The Staircase

Ever since Big Little Lies became a TV phenomenon, HBO has cleared a lane for well-heeled crime dramas that are addicting as they are ludicrous. Sharp Objects, The Undoing, Mare of Easttown: none of these could plausibly be called art, and if you took away the A-listers involved (the Nicoles, the Kates, the Amys) you might ignore them entirely. But the combination of marquee names, auteur production, and potboiler plotting has proved irresistible. Who doesn’t want a respectable crime story to watch every week?
TV SERIES
Polygon

HBO’s The Staircase shows the limits of the True-Crime Industrial Complex

On paper, The Staircase is wholly unnecessary. The 2001 death of North Carolina business executive Kathleen Peterson and subsequent trial of her husband Michael has been covered in obsessive detail, both in the Peabody Award-winning docuseries that gives The Staircase its name and a flurry of copycat documentaries (shoutout to the ID channel). So what’s the point of wrapping those same events in a new package and selling them — again?
TV SERIES
Primetimer

HBO Max's The Staircase is like staring into an infinity mirror of true-crime

"The more you watch it, the more idly transfixed you become by the illusion — and simultaneously perplexed by its existence in the first place," says Jess Joho of HBO Max's scripted adaptation of The Staircase docuseries. "Fascinating, nauseating, and a slog all at once, the 2022 true crime drama starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette should not be confused with the wildly popular 2004 documentary series of the same name that this fictionalized show is based on. It also should not be confused with the original docuseries' sequel, The Staircase II, or any of the countless re-releases over the past two decades across various networks and platforms — the latest being Netflix's 2018 13-episode version combining all previously released footage with a couple hours' worth of updates." Joho adds: "To call The Staircase a 'true crime classic' is to accurately describe the total dehumanization process that every single real-life person connected to this awful death underwent during their decades in the public eye. But the HBO Max dramatization feels like the final stage of this tragedy-exploitation machine. It not only reduces Kathleen, Michael, and their kids (one of whom is played by Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner) into literal fictional characters for our entertainment consumption, but even adds colorful new personalities like real-life prosecutor Freda Black (portrayed by the inimitable Parker Posey). It's uniquely grotesque to watch this star-studded cast re-enact the well-worn story beats of this brutal case, especially because of how their immense talents can turn these IRL people into such compelling characters."
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
ABC News

Review: 'The Staircase' will keep you guessing and leave you wanting more

Audiences can't get enough of true-crime dramas. So expect "The Staircase," streaming over eight parts on HBO Max, to keep you guessing while perched on the edge of your favorite couch. There's already been a 2005 docuseries (currently on Netflix) about Michael Peterson, a North Carolina novelist and political aspirant...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Odessa Young
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Trini Alvarado
Person
Dane Dehaan
Person
Toni Collette
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Staircase#Violent Crime#Zoom#Adop
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How Ron Howard’s Parents Protected Him During Hollywood Upbringing

Though there are elements of a career in Hollywood that are just as glamorous as they appear, it’s undeniable that it’s an unforgiving environment, especially for child actors. That fact remains true to this day, but it’s not nearly as damaging at it used to be. Parents and producers have learned from the past and now take steps to protect young stars from inappropriate situations.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
StyleCaster

Julia Garner’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Make Compared to Anne Delvey

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve watched her in shows like Ozark and Inventing Anna, you may be wondering about Julia Garner’s net worth and how much she makes compared to her characters. Garner, who was born in The Bronx, New York, started acting when she was 15 years old as a way to overcome her shyness. “I had a hard time talking,” she told The Cut in 2017. “That’s why I liked acting. Because I could say other people’s words.” When she was 17, she made her movie debut as Sarah in 2011’s Martha May Marlene. She...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Carrie White, Hollywood Hairdresser to the Stars, Dies at 78

Hollywood hairdresser Carrie White, who famously cut hair for top 1960s and 1970s stars like Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor and Elvis Presley, has died. She was 78 years old. White passed away in Los Angeles on May 3, longtime friend and jewelry designer Loree Rodkin told The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was given.More from The Hollywood ReporterRic Parnell, 'This Is Spinal Tap' Drummer, Dies at 70David Birney, Actor on 'Bridget Loves Bernie' and 'St. Elsewhere,' Dies at 83George Yanok, Emmy-Winning Writer on Lily Tomlin Specials, Dies at 83 One of the most sought-after celebrity stylists, White wrote a memoir, Upper Cut:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Emmy Campaign for ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. British star Daisy Edgar-Jones is showcasing a stellar year across television and movies. Best known for her breakout turn as Marianne Sheridan in Hulu’s “Normal People” (2020), the 23-year-old sensation has two potential Emmy vehicles. First, for her buzzy turn in FX’s limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” Variety has exclusively learned she will be submitted for Emmy consideration in supporting actress limited. In addition, she will submit for lead actress limited series or TV movie for her work in Hulu and Searchlight Pictures’ movie “Fresh,” which premiered at Sundance earlier this...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

NBC News

359K+
Followers
44K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy