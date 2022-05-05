High school student arrested after lockdown at school
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia high school student was arrested Thursday after the school was placed on lockdown and people at nearby Emory University were told to shelter in place because of reports of a possible armed suspect. DeKalb County School District police Chief Bradley Gober said at...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Self-described “relationship guru” and image consultant, Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 57-years-old. The popular YouTuber was known for his polarizing relationship advice, appearance ranking system and comments about Black women. “If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a...
Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A freshman cheerleader at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana died this week after posting an alarming message on social media, school authorities said. Arlana Miller, 19, was a freshman from Texas and a member of the school's cheerleading team. “Our entire campus community is deeply saddened by the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — According to Gwinnett County Public Schools, police are investigating a shooting involving one of the school buses. Children were on the bus at the time of the shooting, but none were injured, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
A 17-year-old Hudson Valley teen has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat via social media that caused an area school to be evacuated. The incident took place in Orange County in the city of Newburgh on Monday, May 2, at the Newburgh Free Academy’s North Campus. The...
Henrico Police are seeking tips from the public about a weekend shooting in Northern Henrico, while a second shooting in the same area left one person injured. The first shooting took place just after 7 p.m. May 7 near the intersection of East Parham Road and Woodman Road. No one was struck by the gunfire, but police want to know who was shooting. If you know anything that might help, call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at p3tips.com.
A heartbreaking search for a father who drowned in an Alabama lake after helping rescue his 6-year-old son ended on Mother’s Day. The body of Jacob Davidson, 30, from Valley, Alabama, was recovered after a three-day search on Lake Harding in Lee County, Alabama. Davidson reportedly went into the...
This week marks eleven years in the unsolved cold case of Delange Harris’s murder. Harris’ body was found on May 3, 2011 on Athens Church Road in Goshen, Alabama. He has just turned 25. He lived in Luverne, was a Brantley High School graduate and worked at Beacon Clinic in Luverne.
