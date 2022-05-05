9 former Gators who were forgiven for leaving school early

There was a time when college athletes who were draft-eligible had two options — turn pro or stay in school.

Today’s athlete has more to choose from with the transfer portal and the luxury of exploring the draft in basketball without necessarily leaving.

Of course, any time an athlete leaves early, there is some despair from the fan base. Not always though.

Sometimes the feeling is that we can understand why the player is moving on because it was time for him or her to try something else. It wasn’t working. Basketball player James White comes to mind.

Other times, we just want to tell them, “Well done,” and root for them at the next level.

Always remember that whatever these athletes choose to do, it’s their decisions and their lives. Whether they make the right or wrong choice is something they will have to live with.

It does affect the fans and sometimes can cause a coach all kinds of roster management issues. But it’s a new world in college sports.

That’s a long way of getting to the second part of our series on players who left early but were never vilified for the decision. We were happy to have them for as long as they were here.

Plus a few more that we wondered what the heck they were thinking.

The Oh-Fours

You were waiting for this because this was the ultimate in a team being so close they couldn’t bear to leave until it was time. After two national titles, the four juniors cried at their farewell press conference. Let’s go individually from this group before we jump into the others.

Corey Brewer

It was Corey Brewer who had the difficult decision to make because his family worked the tobacco fields of Tennessee and the money could have come in handy. But he chose to stay for his teammates and the Gators won a second straight national title.

Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah had the most to lose by coming back for another year, but when Brewer said he was coming back, that did it. Noah might have been the No. 1 pick in the draft after dominating the Final Four in 2006. When he did leave, we hated to see that someone so interesting was not going to be on campus anymore. But we certainly were grateful for that junior season.

Al Horford

Al Horford is a great example of a guy who understood that the NBA would always be there and that playing one more year with his teammates was the best choice. And he’s still playing in the NBA. I think Horford was the best player on those two title teams.

Taurean Green

Taurean Green, now working at Florida for new coach Todd Golden, knew he wasn’t going to be drafted after the second title. But he went in with those guys and wanted to leave with them as well. He was the ringleader of one of the best teams to ever play the college game.

Now that the Oh-Fours are out of the way, we can move on to the others.

Lisa Raymond

It was a public relations person from the NCAA who coined the phrase “The Lisa Raymond Tanning Hour.” That was because she almost always won her matches in less than an hour. That included nine of 10 NCAA Tournament matches as a freshman.

Raymond won 95.4% of her matches, and during her two seasons at Florida, only lost 23 total games at singles. She turned pro and reached No. 1 in the world in doubles.

Mike Miller

He was the biggest signee of the Billy Donovan Era and lived up to the reputation by being the driving force behind two straight appearances in the Big Dance and seven wins in the tournament. One of them came when he hit the game-winning shot in the first round against Butler on the way to the national title game.

Mike Miller turned pro after his sophomore season, was the fifth pick by Orlando and was Rookie of the Year in the NBA. No surprise there.

Then there were those that left us wondering why they turned pro. This isn’t meant to be cruel, but these were surprising and left Florida fans wondering what they were thinking.

Christian Drejer

In the middle of his second season, Christian Drejer received an offer to play overseas. As the Gator team left for a road trip at Georgia, he was going elsewhere. He never played in the NBA despite being a second-round pick and to this day wonders why everyone was up in arms that he left the team during the season.

Justin Tordi

Justin Tordiwas as good a shortstop as Florida has ever had, but surprisingly turned pro after his junior season. It was a surprise because he was not much with the bat. The Reds selected him in the 41st round and tried to make him a catcher. It didn’t work out and hamstrung the 2006 team that struggled to find a replacement.

Michael Frazier

Michael Frazierwas an amazing three-point shooter who helped Florida win 30 straight games and reach the Final Four. But he decided to leave early only to flounder around in the G-League and play overseas. He did get 13 games with Houston in the NBA.

