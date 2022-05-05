Mount Pleasant Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting, 05/10/22

Gastonia City Council adjusted its six political wards to bring population balance between the six districts inside the city's limits. The changes, approved by City Council on May 3, altered all six districts in city. The wards play a role in where elected officials must live. "No matter what ward...
IOWA — Sixty-one Iowa communities will split nearly $20 million in federal funding to provide housing specifically in the downtown area of small towns. The money comes from the American Rescue Act that was signed by President Biden last year. Democratic US Congresswoman Cindy Axne was the only Iowa member of Congress to vote in […]
