On April 3, officers with the Sheridan Police Department responded to a report of a noise complaint at the apartments on Long Drive in Sheridan. Upon arrival, officers encountered 37-year-old Ryan Shelton, who ran from the officers and attempted to jump out of the second story window of his apartment. Shelton was arrested and charged with felony property destruction, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Shelton allegedly caused over $1,000 in damage during the incident, resulting in the felony charge.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO