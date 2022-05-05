Search continues for missing Knoxville woman with dementia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Knoxville Police Department is requesting help from the public to find a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

Tonia Carter, 64, was reported missing from the Stonewall Apartments on Chapman Highway in Knoxville around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators said she suffers from dementia and may have been at the KAT Bus stop across the street from the apartment complex at some point during the day.

Carter is approximately 5’3” with dreadlocks and was wearing a grey shirt with blue jeans when she went missing.

Police said a possible sighting of her in the Walmart on Chapman Highway was reported.

If you see Tonia police urge you to call 911 or call East TN Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

