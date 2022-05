CHEYENNE – A small crowd gathered in the Cheyenne Depot Plaza on Friday afternoon in front of the long-awaited presence of a professional stage at the plaza’s center. Food trucks and tents lined the perimeter and mimicked a scene that will come to look very familiar, though more enthusiastically congested, come June 3. That is when the 2022 Fridays on the Plaza concert series will be launched. Jason Sanchez, deputy...

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO