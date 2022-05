KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Higher temperatures in East Tennessee don't only mean warm nights and sweaty, summer-like days. It also signals the start of mosquito season. The bugs are annoying and can carry diseases. However, health officials said that the risk of contracting the West Nile Virus from mosquitos in East Tennessee is low. The Knox County Health Department said the last human case of the virus was in 2017.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO