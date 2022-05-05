ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville Police searching for cyclist who punched officer in the head

By Boston25News.com Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jRqr_0fU2zRWf00
(Somerville Police Department)

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man on a bicycle punched a Somerville Police Officer who was working on detail the morning of April 14.

Police are now searching for that suspect.

The assault happened at 10:00 a.m. on Somerville Avenue. The man on the bike is described as a thin, Caucasian man in his early thirties with a beard. He was also wearing a black helmet, a black long sleeve bike shirt and black bike shorts/capris.

The man took off through the intersection of Somerville Avenue and Mossland Street after assaulting the officer.

The extent of the officer’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10EPco_0fU2zRWf00
Somerville officer assault suspect (Somerville Police Department)

Comments / 7

