Police: 3 wanted for stealing nearly $4K worth of meds from grocery store

The search is on for three suspects in a supermarket rip-off in Mohegan Lake.

Police say three men were caught on surveillance camera stealing nearly $4,000 worth of over-the-counter medications from the ACME Supermarket on East Main Street.

They say the same trio also tried to steal medication from the ACME in Yorktown but were interrupted before fleeing in a red or maroon four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 914-769-2600.