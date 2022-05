CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in place for our Friday afternoon and evening as severe weather is expected across the Carolinas. Tornado Watches are in place until 8 p.m. for the following North Carolina counties in the WBTV viewing area: Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Union and Watauga; and until 10 p.m. for Anson, Stanly and Richmond.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO