ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New research says we don’t need as much sleep as you think

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epIC8_0fU2xrLr00

We’ve all been there. You sleep in late, but even though you managed to get eight and a half hours, you just don’t feel like you’re working at 100 percent. On the other hand, if you sleep too little, you still feel sluggish and maybe even unfocused. Well, if you’re middle-aged or older, researchers say your optimal sleep time may not line up with the “standard” eight hours many have pushed through the years.

Your optimal sleep time may not be as long as you think

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XTlW_0fU2xrLr00
Image source: QuietOn

If you’ve lived your life on the idea that eight hours of sleep is ideal, then it might be time to rethink that. Researchers now say that middle-aged and older should use an optimal sleep time of seven hours. Any more or any less may leave you with poorer cognitive performance and mental health.

The researchers published a study on the topic in the journal Nature Aging at the end of April. In the study, the researchers dig deep into optimal sleep time and how it affects us. They examined data from almost 500,000 adults between the ages of 38-73 years old.

The data was pulled from the UK Biobank. The researchers asked the participants about their mental health, wellbeing, and sleeping patterns. They also took part in cognitive tests.

When analyzing the data, researchers from Fudan University in Chin, and the University of Cambridge found some surprising results.

Apparently, both insufficient and excessive sleep led to impaired cognitive responses. This included the participants’ processing speed, memory, visual attention, and even their problem-solving skills. They also found that seven hours was an optimal sleep time.

Sleep can improve your cognitive performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9Fvm_0fU2xrLr00
Image source: Gorodenkoff/Adobe

It’s already very well known that sleep is an important part of the day. It’s a chance for your body to repair itself and recover from the day’s actions. With this new data, though, it looks like finding the optimal sleep time for a person is even more important than we might have thought.

When looking at the data, the researchers found that seven hours provided improved cognitive performance compared to sleeping longer or less. Additionally, they found that it was also good for mental health.

Participants reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression, and even overall well-being while sleeping shorter or longer durations.

The researchers say the association between the issues and your optimal sleep time may have something to do with slow-wave sleep. Often referred to as “deep” sleep, slow-wave sleep is an important part of your sleep cycle.

Previously, disruptions to this type of sleep have shown a close link to how you consolidate memories and even a build-up of amyloid. When this key protein misfolds, it can cause “tangles” in the brain similar to dementia.

Overall, learning the optimal sleep time for middle-aged and older is a huge step forward in better understanding how sleep affects the human body. Of course, this number isn’t necessarily the correct sleep duration that younger people may want to apply.

This study also doesn’t appear to account for how this new sleep time might affect insomnia drugs that help put people to sleep.

Perhaps more studies into the amount of sleep we get can help shed more light on that subject.

MORE SLEEP COVERAGE: Are you having trouble sleeping? Try these sleep hacks to help you fall asleep fast.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slow Wave Sleep#Sleep Patterns#Sleep Cycle#Insomnia#Biobank#Fudan University
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's and daytime napping linked in new research

Could there be a link between cognitive decline and excessive daytime napping? New research from the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center suggests a potential connection, according to an article published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association in March. The connection appears to occur in both directions, researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
ohmymag.co.uk

Optical illusion: The number you see can reveal a lot about your eyesight

What a person sees in an optical illusion is personal to them. Often, depending on someone's age, eyesight and general health, they might not see the same thing as others. That is the case for this optical illusion. What number do you see?. The latest optical illusion was retweeted by...
HEALTH
BGR.com

BGR.com

317K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy