Historic Girard cannon hit, damaged by tractor trailer

A downtown Girard historic marker is badly damaged for the third time , after getting hit by a tractor trailer Wednesday.

The west side cannon on Main Street was hit around 8:30 a.m. According to the Girard Borough Police Chief, the driver left the scene after hitting the cannon. The driver was found and no charges have been made at this time.

Unlike the cannon on the opposite side, this is the first time the west side cannon has been struck.

In Dec. 2021, a cannon was damaged after getting hit by a car. In the summer of 2018 , a car crashed into one of the cannons during a police chase.

Peter Burton is making the repairs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.