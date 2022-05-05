ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

Historic Girard cannon hit, damaged by tractor trailer

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHwnq_0fU2xieY00

A downtown Girard historic marker is badly damaged for the third time , after getting hit by a tractor trailer Wednesday.

The west side cannon on Main Street was hit around 8:30 a.m. According to the Girard Borough Police Chief, the driver left the scene after hitting the cannon. The driver was found and no charges have been made at this time.

Watch: City launching 814 Concert Series; Sounds of Summer concerts return after two years

Unlike the cannon on the opposite side, this is the first time the west side cannon has been struck.

In Dec. 2021, a cannon was damaged after getting hit by a car. In the summer of 2018 , a car crashed into one of the cannons during a police chase.

Peter Burton is making the repairs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

