‘Paint the town pink for Mothers Day’ carnation sale

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization will once again be selling carnations to raise funds for breast cancer patients and survivors.

The Paint the Town Pink Carnation sale will take place on Friday, May 6 at multiple locations in Vigo and Clay counties. Proceeds from the sale will go toward the purchase of mammograms for uninsured or underinsured women, gas cards to assist in transportation to doctor appointments, sleeves for lymphedema, wigs for women in chemo, and a coping kit.

The coping kit includes a pink satin pillowcase along with a drainage tube bag, a soft pink pillow, and a soft seatbelt cover. Surgeons and oncologists in the area will distribute these items to patients along with literature on coping. Free wigs, turbans, and caps are available at Hope, Hux, Providence, and Regional Cancer Centers.

The dark and light pink carnations will be sold for $1.25 each beginning at 10 a.m. at the following locations:

Baesler’s, Meadows Shopping Center MCL and Ace Hardware, Big Lots (North Plaza Shopping Center), Union Hospital Lobby, Main Entrance at Haute City Center Shopping Mall, West side of the Terre Haute Convention Center, First Farmers Bank & Trust at Honey Creek and SR 46 locations, and in Brazil at 1519 East National.

Delivery is available for orders of $25 or more going to a single location.

Carnation arrangements in vases, corsages and small carnation bowls will also be available for purchase.

