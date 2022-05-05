Iona City Hall gets upgrades

IONA, Idaho (KIFI) - Iona City Hall is getting an upgrade thanks to a new construction company in the area.

Crews began ripping out the front steps to the century-old building on Wednesday.

On Thursday, they plan to pour concrete and refresh the entryway and other parts of the building.

More than 25 volunteers and $50,000 in services will be donated by Hamlet Homes.

