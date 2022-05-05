Man ambushed by ‘brazen killers’ in Hillsborough shopping center, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The search continues for three men who deputies said shot and killed a man sitting outside of a Town ‘n’ Country shopping center on April 23.

Surveillance video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Thursday showed the three suspects exit a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath before they opened fire on the man sitting in his car .

The video showed all three suspects wearing black or grey outfits with masks covering their faces.

When deputies arrived, they found the man dead inside the car.

Deputies are asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the “brazen killers” to come forward. Tips can be made to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).

