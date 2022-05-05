ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Man ambushed by ‘brazen killers’ in Hillsborough shopping center, deputies say

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLYyf_0fU2trvL00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The search continues for three men who deputies said shot and killed a man sitting outside of a Town ‘n’ Country shopping center on April 23.

Surveillance video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Thursday showed the three suspects exit a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath before they opened fire on the man sitting in his car .

READ MORE: Gunmen flee after deadly ambush shooting in Town ‘n’ Country, deputies

The video showed all three suspects wearing black or grey outfits with masks covering their faces.

When deputies arrived, they found the man dead inside the car.

Deputies are asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the “brazen killers” to come forward. Tips can be made to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 23

Don B
3d ago

This is not random this was a 🎯 the man who is dead might have known a little to much about someone or something but I am no criminal expert crazy times we live in

Reply
9
John Butler
3d ago

That was a professionally hit..period! yhe car is proberly stolen..n those dude are long gone...Broad daylight Mens, they were prepared for and surprises..they wanted one person n one person only!

Reply
5
Molly & Me
3d ago

Wow. It takes three heavily armed men to take out one guy? It's just getting worse every day. Just wow!!!

Reply(1)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#Hillsborough#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Ambush#Violent Crime#Jeep Grand Cherokee#The Panda Kitchen Bath#Town N Country#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WFLA

WFLA

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy