ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough schools tax referendum gets backing of citizens group

By Marlene Sokol
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgusT_0fU2tndf00
Hillsborough County school superintendent Addison Davis says the district will not be able to keep up with salaries in surrounding counties without the help of a special property tax, which voters will consider on Aug. 23. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

A citizens’ committee has voted to endorse a proposed real estate tax to help the Hillsborough County public schools pay competitive salaries and enhance special programs.

The advisory group, which formed last summer, had at first held off on making a formal recommendation while its members studied the district’s budget of more than $3 billion and worked to understand its chronic spending deficits.

Superintendent Addison Davis, appearing at the committee’s Wednesday’s meeting, appealed to them, as he has in the past, to endorse the tax of $1 on every $1,000 of assessed real estate value.

A growing number of districts around the state, including Pinellas and Hernando County schools, have turned to local option property taxes to augment their state allotments that they contend have not kept up with expenses.

With neighboring Pasco County now in a campaign for its own schools millage tax, Davis said Hillsborough is under more pressure to keep up with teacher pay in the surrounding districts.

Proceeds from the tax would go toward higher salaries and allow the district to expand its instruction in elementary arts and physical education, career education and other programs.

In promoting the tax, district leaders are trying to make two seemingly contradictory points: That they need the money to avoid the operating deficits they have experienced for close to a decade, and that they have taken steps under Davis’ leadership to get spending in line while keeping enough money in reserve to satisfy state law.

“If we don’t get the (tax approved), will we be okay?” said Davis, the superintendent since 2020. “The answer is yes. We will hit the 3 percent threshold (required for the reserve) for years to come.”

But, without the tax, he said, ”we will not be able to structure the financial compensation packages that surrounding counties have done. And that becomes my inability to fill positions in this district to support children.”

Earlier in the day, the Hillsborough County Commission voted 5-2 to allow the schools tax referendum to appear on the Aug. 23 ballot.

Davis told the advisory group that since the School Board approved the measure in April, he and his team have been working to educate principals and other staff on points they will use in the campaign. He predicted strong support for a grassroots campaign will come from the ranks of Hillsborough’s 24,000 employees.

He said he is meeting with business and civic organizations “because we’ve got to have some of our civic leaders who will stand with us and behind us in this process publicly.” A political action committee and a nonprofit organization are being formed, he said.

Davis acknowledged that, in the current economy, the timing for such a measure is not ideal.

But he and union leaders contend the need is genuine. Staffing shortages have depleted the schools of people who teach special needs students, work in front offices, serve lunch and sweep floors.

“We are paying and offering teachers a couple of hours, additionally after their day, if they want to stay and clean their classroom,” Davis said. “That’s how bad it is.”

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Watch: 3 assailants flee after fatal Tampa shooting in video released by Hillsborough deputies

Hillsborough deputies released surveillance video Thursday showing three masked men they believe were involved in a fatal shooting at a shopping plaza in late April. The video posted to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s YouTube channel shows three men dressed in black with their faces covered, all holding guns, just before 5 p.m. April 23 outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath, 8320 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Hillsborough County, FL
Business
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police say 14-year-old runaway is shooting victim

TAMPA — The fatal shooting victim discovered early Friday morning has been identified as a 14-year-old runaway from Temple Terrace. Tampa Police detectives said they believe Nilexia B. Alexander was the person found dead after dispatchers received a call just before 4 a.m. Friday that a body was in the 100 block of West Floribraska Avenue and several shots had been fired.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Real Estate Tax
Tampa Bay Times

Two killed, including Spring Hill woman, 19, in 4-vehicle crash

BUSHNELL — Two people were killed, including a 19-year-old Spring Hill woman, in a four-vehicle collision in Sumter County on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said a 30-year-old Bushnell man was driving a sport utility vehicle east on County Road 48, east of SE 10th Street, at about 7 p.m. Friday. The driver traveled off the right side of the road while trying to negotiate a curve, then over-corrected and entered the westbound lane where three vehicles were oncoming, according to a Highway Patrol report.
SPRING HILL, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg crash kills motorcyclist, 39

ST. PETERSBURG — A 39-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash on 38th Street North. St. Petersburg Police said the man was driving a black Harley Davidson motorcycle east on 38th Avenue North, approaching 34th Street North, when a red Chevy Traverse traveling in the opposite direction made a left turn into the motorcycle’s path.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Tampa Bay Times

Thank you, Gov. DeSantis, for helping to protect Florida homes from water | Column

Given the harrowing experience with high water in my West Palm Beach neighborhood last month, I would like to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing the Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience bill this week. The bill expands Florida’s resilience funding program, establishes a statewide office of resilience and positions the state’s chief resilience officer in the governor’s office. All are needed now, given the more frequent flooding events we face from devastating rainstorms, king tides and more.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best High Schools in Hillsborough County, According to U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is arguably one of the best-known rankers of academic institutions. The site recently released its rankings of the best high schools in the United States for 2022. The state of Florida had one school ranked in the top 15 nationally, the School for Advanced Studies in Miami. State-wide, 11 Florida schools ranked in the top 100 nationally.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Former Florida Gators QB Emory Jones transferring to Arizona State

Former Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones announced Thursday that he is transferring to Arizona State. ESPN first reported the news. Jones signed with the Gators as a top-100 prospect in Dan Mullen’s inaugural 2018 recruiting class. The Georgia native saw time as a change-of-pace option over the next three seasons before taking over as the starter last fall.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

County rocks the boat over Cross-Bay Ferry agreement

Just one year into a four-year agreement, Pinellas Commissioners are considering terminating the county’s contract with the Cross Bay Ferry to adopt modifications that would decrease subsidies, increase public transportation aspects and provide a plan for electrification of the boats. During Thursday’s work session, county commissioners were unanimous in...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

This pro-life Democrat supports ending Roe | Letters

Even if Roe stands, things have changed here | May 5. I am a proud pro-life Democrat who has long supported overturning Roe v. Wade. Since the Roe decision, more than 63 million abortions have been performed in our nation, a deeply troubling statistic that I believe is tantamount to infanticide. The “my body, my choice” mantra is a selfish one. A child is a blessing, and life is precious. Ours is a civilized society, and we should be protecting life, not wantonly stamping it out, on demand.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Jobless claims remain low amid DeSantis warnings

TALLAHASSEE — Unemployment claims in Florida continue to roll in at a pre-pandemic pace and tax collections are up, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is maintaining a drumbeat that federal economic policies might “plunge” the nation into a recession. “Florida has been doing well, and we’re happy about...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy