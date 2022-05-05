ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mark Tremonti Reveals Next Alter Bridge Album Title + Release Date

By Chad Childers
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's no doubt that Mark Tremonti continues to be one of the busiest musicians in rock, now adding his Tremonti Sings Sinatra benefit covers set to the continuous juggling of his Tremonti solo band and his time spent with Alter Bridge. During a recent chat with Elwood of Springfield radio station...

