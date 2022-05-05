ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Out Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Wilson (lower body) will not play in Game 2 on Thursday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Wilson logged...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Will miss time

According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) "will be out a bit," Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. It sounds like Krug will likely miss multiple contests with his lower-body issue. If Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) and Nick Leddy (upper body) are also unable to go, the Blues will likely have to insert Steve Santini into the lineup for Sunday's pivotal Game 4 versus the Wild.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Vintage sniping in win

Ovechkin scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-1 win over Florida in Game 3. Ovie pushed Washington's lead to 4-1 midway through the third period, firing in a one-timer from -- you guessed it -- the left circle off a pass from Conor Sheary on a power play. It was Ovechkin's first goal this postseason and the 72nd playoff goal of his career, which moves him into 14th all time. Four more playoff goals will tie him with the great Mario Lemieux, who sits 12th all time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hands out helper

Kreider notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3. Kreider hasn't been held off the scoresheet in the postseason. The winger has two goals and two helpers through the first three games of this first-round series. He's added 10 shots on net and 12 hits while playing a key role in all situations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Hits injured list

Suzuki was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The Nationals specified neither the reason for Suzuki's absence nor which injured list he'd landed on, which fits the pattern teams have been using when players land on the COVID-19 injured list. Chad Wallach was called up to take his place on the roster and will back up Max Stassi behind the plate.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lands on injured list

Wainwright was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Friday. Not only did the Cardinals' announcement not specify the reason for Wainwright's absence, it also didn't specify which injured list the veteran righty had been placed on. That's the pattern teams have used when placing players on the COVID-19 injured list, which seems to be the case here. If Wainwright has tested positive for the virus, he could miss a handful of starts, but if he's out for other reasons, it's possible he returns without missing a single turn. His absence allows the Cardinals to activate Steven Matz from the bereavement list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

