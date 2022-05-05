ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Cops seek 2 men after woman was sexually assaulted on Morristown, NJ trail

By Erin Vogt
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
MORRISTOWN — Authorities have shared surveillance images in hopes of tracking down two men after a reported sexual assault along a Morris County trail. Two young men, both said to be around 20, approached a woman on the Traction Line Recreation Trail on Tuesday around 3:40 p.m. and asked for money,...

