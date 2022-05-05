ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Cash and Clifford

By Jenna Maddox
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Meet Cash and Clifford, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week!

The twin labrador mixes are nine months old. These sweet boys are available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter.

Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333.

Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter.

