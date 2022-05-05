Investigation into Stewart County day care

Erika Castro-Miles has entered a guilty plea for the murder of Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker. Tennessee introduces sports safety program for kids. Officer taken to hospital, residents displaced following …. Brentwood shootout 20 years later. Vice President to visit Nashville. Trial ends with abrupt plea deal. Hail hits parts...
Property owners in Rutherford County should prepare for sticker shock as they receive their property values this week. Assessments show soaring property values in Rutherford …. Suspect pulls knife on woman at downtown Nashville …. Man attacked with glass bottle at West End coffee …. Recall Roundup: May 9, 2022.
Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on I-440 in Nashville. It happened in the westbound lanes, near the 21st Avenue exit, just before 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities said one person was hurt in the shooting but did not provide information on...
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Vandals struck an anti-abortion group's office in Wisconsin, apparently setting a fire after a Molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite, authorities said. Flames were seen coming from Wisconsin Family Action's office shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, and the fire was...
Investigation underway after two were injured in a house fire in North Nashville. Suspect pulls knife on woman at downtown Nashville …. Assessments show soaring property values in Rutherford …. Man attacked with glass bottle at West End coffee …. Recall Roundup: May 9, 2022. Manhunt underway for escaped inmate.
A shooting investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a shooting in the Nashboro Village area. Shooting investigation underway in Nashboro Village. Suspect pulls knife on woman at downtown Nashville …. Assessments show soaring property values in Rutherford …. Man attacked with glass bottle at West End...
The City of Dickson Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Zack McCay. Shooting investigation underway in Nashboro Village. Cyber security threats remain one year since colonial …. Man arrested after stealing car from Good Samaritan. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular May 8, 2022. 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash...
Tennessee introduces sports safety program for kids. Officer taken to hospital, residents displaced following …. Hail hits parts of Middle Tennessee Friday afternoon. Home field advantage means more for Nashville Sounds …. Lauderdale County press conference. Newsmaker: Oklahoma! makes Nashville debut at TPAC.
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting south of the Tennessee State University campus. Man arrested after stealing car from Good Samaritan. Man found shot to death at Madison complex parking …. Remembering Mickey Gilley. Vigil held for mother’s unsolved murder. Zoopalooza: Baby spider monkey makes...
A manhunt is underway for an escaped Kentucky inmate. Suspect pulls knife on woman at downtown Nashville …. Assessments show soaring property values in Rutherford …. Man attacked with glass bottle at West End coffee …. Recall Roundup: May 9, 2022. 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan, no danger of …
Comments / 0