Report: Deputies arrest armed man after chase on ATV in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies arrested an armed ATV driver in Warren Wednesday after they say he nearly struck an unmarked vehicle that the sheriff was driving.

Sheriff Monroe spotted the man riding an ATV on a busy city street and ended up arresting the man himself.

Thomas Eichler, 27, is out of jail but facing several misdemeanor charges all stemming from Wednesday’s ordeal that began when Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe spotted an ATV on a city street.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Eichler was illegally driving his ATV across East Market Street, a crime that was not only witnessed by Sheriff Paul Monroe himself but caught on nearby surveillance cameras.

Surveillance video shows the ATV driver, who deputies have identified as Eichler, almost hitting Monroe’s unmarked car and taking off.

About 30 seconds later the ATV is spotted driving fast in the opposite direction and a minute later zips back towards Laird Avenue.

“Throughout the entire county, we have problems of people operating ATVs and dirtbikes illegally on highways and sidewalks and across businesses. You know, we’re always getting complaints from neighbors and neighborhoods,” said Major Dan Mason with Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report, Sheriff Monroe spotted the ATV head behind a nearby convenience store so he headed that way too.

The report says Eichler got off the ATV and started walking toward Monroe with a loaded gun in his right hand.

Sheriff: Corner of Laird and Market, I have a subject with a gun. Send me another unit.

Major Dan Mason says Eichler complied with Monroe’s commands to drop the gun and was taken into custody and brought to jail.

“For the most part, in law enforcement to catch somebody committing a crime in progress is, you know, kind of an anomaly and it just happened the sheriff was in the right place at the right time,” said Major Dan Mason.

Eichler was charged with traffic violations as well as carrying a concealed weapon and driving under suspension.

Eichler pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. He’s due back in Warren Municipal Court later this month.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.

