Arrested Development: All the Shows in TV Purgatory Right Now

 3 days ago
Has the peak TV wave crested? On the one hand, no less than 15 shows aired a season premiere on one recent Sunday alone, and around 100 debuted in the last two weeks of April. On the other hand, Netflix just reported its first quarterly subscriber loss ever, leading to a...

Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
GQMagazine

James Cameron Proves Avatar Sequel Actually Exists With a New Trailer

Avatar is one of the most financially successful movies of all time, but in the 12-plus years since James Cameron’s sci-fi epic came out, it’s become something of a pop cultural punchline due to the endless delays around the ever-increasing sequels promised by its visionary/madman director. In the meantime, the $2 billion grossing story of Jake Sully and the Na’vi began to feel like something of a 3D IMAX fever dream. That is, until now.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

13 Movies Worth Going to Theaters for This Summer (Plus 7 Worth Streaming)

Summer is coming soon, which means it’s time to prepare to head outside and take in the sun, right? Wrong. There are simply too many promising movies headed our way during the warm months of 2022 to justify staying outdoors for extended periods. You’ll find many of them in theaters which, if Covid-19 cooperates, will be enjoying their first normal summer movie season in years. (Knock wood.) But streaming services also have a lot to offer in the weeks to come, from a documentary about a pop star/movie icon to a romantic comedy starring the same pop star/movie icon. (J-Lo fans will be well taken care of in the summer of 2022.) And, of course, there will be sequels and superhero movies, most of which actually look pretty promising. But, more than most recent summers, this year looks like it will be presenting a variety of options for those who want a break from big franchise films, too. If even half the films lifted below live up to their potential it should be a memorable year.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

How Alexander Skarsgård Created His Viking Body for The Northman

In the new Robert Eggers movie The Northman, Alexander Skarsgård plays an incredibly jacked viking seeking revenge on the guy who murdered his parents. (The murderer is also his uncle.) His character, Amleth, chops enemies down from horses, gets into lots of fights, rows everywhere, and doesn’t seem to get cold or break much of a sweat.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Marlon Wayans Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Marlon Wayans breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles 'White Chicks,' 'Scary Movie,' 'Requiem for a Dream,' 'Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood,' 'In Living Color,' 'The Wayans Bros.,' 'Above the Rim' and 'Respect.' Marlon Wayans was live at the Palace Theatre on April 30th as part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival @netflixisajoke Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners is currently available to stream on HBO Max.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

See the Biggest, Wildest Moments of the Met Gala

Hello, Vanessa, you look wonderful this evening. designed by my dear friend, Jeremy Scott. I am giving my most gilded Gothic witchy fantasy. It is honestly a dream being here right now. Just tell me everything. Well, this is Gucci, and it is all existing materials. So we didn't have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

Jonah Hill Makes Mellow Style Look Good

It is one thing to dress well IRL, and it is another to dress well on the internet. Jonah Hill is a great dresser in real life. This much we know to be true. But he also belongs in the pantheon of Instagram fit pic greats. The guy loves getting dressed, and he loves to share the evidence with his fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
