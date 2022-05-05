ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Two hospitalized following crash on Kell Freeway

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYRQU_0fU2pFxv00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A crash on Kell Freeway Eastbound Thursday morning sends two to the hospital and reduces traffic to one lane.

The call came in just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 for an injury accident on Kell Freeway Eastbound at Lawrence Road.

At least 16 units with the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Wichita Falls Fire Department, and AMR responded to the crash.

According to our crew on the scene, two people were transported by AMR to the hospital.

According to WFPD Sgt. Paul Newton, the injuries are non-life threatening.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed for nearly an hour while crews worked to clear the scene of the crash. The freeway has since reopened.

Sgt. Newton said the estimate for Kell East to fully reopen is around noon on Thursday, May 5.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but our team on the scene is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Accidents
BigCountryHomepage

Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Kfdx#Amr#Wfpd Sgt#Kell East#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
BigCountryHomepage

Car wreck shuts down stretch of US 83 near hospital

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police and Fire Departments responded to a ‘major accident’ Wednesday night, across from Hendrick Medical Center South, and shut down a stretch of the highway. According to a Facebook post made by Abilene Fire Department, lanes going both north and south on US 83, near the hospital, will be closed […]
ABILENE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BigCountryHomepage

Two arrested for robbing elderly couple in Walmart parking lot

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man and woman for an aggravated robbery of an elderly couple that took place in a Walmart parking lot. Roxanna Hernandez, 32, and Alejandro Gonzalez, 39, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release by Mission PD. Hernandez had an additional […]
MISSION, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Two killed in head-on collision near Kirby Lake identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people killed during a collision near Kirby Lake have been identified. Roxanne Rivero Medina, 35, and James Henry Wheeler, 96, both of Abilene, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 83/84 just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say witnesses report Wheeler was driving the wrong way […]
ABILENE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy