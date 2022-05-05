Two hospitalized following crash on Kell Freeway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A crash on Kell Freeway Eastbound Thursday morning sends two to the hospital and reduces traffic to one lane.

The call came in just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 for an injury accident on Kell Freeway Eastbound at Lawrence Road.

At least 16 units with the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Wichita Falls Fire Department, and AMR responded to the crash.

According to our crew on the scene, two people were transported by AMR to the hospital.

According to WFPD Sgt. Paul Newton, the injuries are non-life threatening.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed for nearly an hour while crews worked to clear the scene of the crash. The freeway has since reopened.

Sgt. Newton said the estimate for Kell East to fully reopen is around noon on Thursday, May 5.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but our team on the scene is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.