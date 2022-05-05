ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

City of Hampton to enforce no parking on lawns ordinance starting July 1

By Ellen Ice
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. - Starting July 1, the City of Hampton will begin enforcing an ordinance that will not allow residents to park on their lawns if street parking is available.

“When you live in a neighborhood like this, you’re sharing streets. You tell us to park on the streets, but you’re sharing streets with everyone that’s in your neighborhood," said resident Davon Dunn. "Your yard is where most people park.”

City spokesperson Robin McCormick said the city will notify a resident if they are violating the ordinance.

She said there will be a time period to allow the resident to comply, and if the situation isn't corrected, the violation will then be reported to a judge. She said there could be a fine imposed of anywhere from $10 to $1,000.

Last year, council members voted 4-3 to adopt the ordinance banning people from doing so .

“City council has heard from a number of people who want their neighborhoods to look better; who want to spiff things up; who want the city to look like a city that we all have pride in,” McCormick said.

Resident Miguel Soler said he understands why the council made the measure, but said he does think it needs to be enforced on a case-by-case basis.

“If you have vehicles that are abandoned and you get all kinds of critters and animals and people just don’t care, so next thing you know, vandalism,” Soler said.

There are exceptions to the ordinance. Those exceptions are:

  • Loading and unloading (up to 24 hours)
  • When either side of the adjacent street is labeled as "no parking permitted"
  • Reasonable accommodation
  • City-approved special permit
  • Street closures
  • Street sweeping/maintenance
  • Flooding or severe weather events
  • When washing the car

Those affected by the new ordinance can apply for financial assistance from the city to install a driveway.

“It’s not going to put in a two-car wide cement driveway, but it will help people who want to do that," McCormick said.

More information on the $2,250 grant available to residents who qualify can be found here .

Comments / 11

April Ford Collins
3d ago

Who does the city’s think they are if I park in my own property I pay the taxes on both and if I want to mess up my yard As a tax payer I should be allowed

Reply
5
Arianna Jones
3d ago

But why🤦🏽‍♀️maybe people are tired of their car getting hit or sideswipedWhat harm is a person parking in their yard doing to anyoneABSOLUTELY NOTHING

Reply
3
Elizabeth Miller
3d ago

trying to control .Stand up and fight.My yard I park here if I want too..No justification in telling people they can't park in own yard.

Reply(3)
2
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

