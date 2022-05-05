ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Service Centers back up and running after statewide outage

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Driver Service Centers are back up and running after experiencing a statewide outage.

2,500 pothole damage claims filed in Tennessee so far this year

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security says due to the outage, driver license transactions were not able to be done during the morning and early afternoon hours.

Roughly half of all Driver Service Centers came back online across the state earlier Thursday afternoon. Electronic services (driver license transactions available online) are available for customers to use and haven’t gone offline, TDOS says.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

