North Lima church hosting annual rummage sale

By Kyle Alexander
 3 days ago

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Olivet Church in North Lima is having its spring rummage sale today.

Buyers flocked to the church Thursday morning to snag anything from clothes to jewelry, technology to Christmas decor and even homemade baked goods.

The sale is spread out through five rooms in the church. There are also items in a tent outside.

It is sponsored by the church’s Women’s Guild and has been happening for over 50 years.

Members of the Women’s Guild, like Phyllis, say they love serving their community with the sale.

“Fellowship among the members, fellowship among the community. General happiness. It’s a time of happiness and we love to get together and do things like this,” Phyllis said.

The rummage sale is happening through this Saturday. It will start bright and early at 9 a.m. each day.

