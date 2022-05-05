ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

'Wish me luck': California hiker found dead reportedly sent mom a text

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRzYx_0fU2ng6U00
A missing California man was found dead near San Gorgonio Peak in the San Bernardino National Forest. (Yelp / Keith A.)

The body of a California man reported missing after not returning from a hike to the top of San Gorgonio Peak was recovered in the San Bernardino National Forest, officials said May 2.

Robert Carey Jr., 33, was found at the base of Big Falls waterfall, a popular spot near the peak, and rescuers determined that he died after falling about 80 feet, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Family members reported Carey missing on April 30 to the sheriff’s department and said he hadn't returned from a hike on San Gorgonio Mountain. The family called Carey an experienced hiker but said he had never summited the 11,503-foot-tall peak, the tallest mountain in Southern California.

Carey's mother, Bonnie Phillips, told NBC News that her son texted her before he took off for the hike.

"He sent me a text. He said: 'When you wake up, go out and look at the tallest mountain you see out there. And I'll be up there. Wish me luck,'" Phillips said. "He was adamant that he was going to make it to the top of that mountain. And he did."

Carey followed up with his mother from the trail and told her that he was a mile from the summit.

That night, he didn't show up for the family's weekly Saturday night dinner, NBC reported.

Shortly after the the family contacted the sheriff's dispatch, the department said it received a call from witnesses "reporting an unknown [subject] yelling for help in the Forest Falls area."

Rescue teams were deployed to the area and conducted a search. In darkness, the sheriff's department helicopter located an unresponsive male and determined he died from his injuries. The recovery of the body was delayed until the next day due to the "danger and complexity of the recovery operation" at night, the sheriff's office said.

On Sunday, the San Bernardino County sheriff's office hoisted a rescue team by helicopter to the location and they recovered Carey’s remains. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Department identified the man as Carey, the sheriff's office said.

Carey’s family thanked rescue personnel, the sheriff’s department said.

Comments / 50

shivwitts49
3d ago

terrible. experience is relative. if you are expert in one area and move up to the next use caution. hike with people who know the trail, be prepared, know what to do if you get lost. even if you've hiked that mountain or harder ones many times know that it only takes one accident to make it tragic. if you have to hike solo, which isn't wise no matter, carry an active GPS beacon and stay put. hope you got your 10 essentials. bless the family.

Reply(2)
25
Black Tooth
3d ago

I think we should be happy that he went out doing what he love instead of sitting in a car for hours going to and from work every day or Working a shift in a factory day in and day out . I’m sad for his mother but RIP brother

Reply(2)
12
Miss Suga
3d ago

I pray that somehow in all your heartbreak & pain, you come to terms with your loss & find some kind of peace in the knowledge that your son is in the arms of The Lord now. Your job is done & you obviously did a very good job to have raised that boy into such a good man. 🙏🏾 God Bless you 🙏🏾 ❤

Reply
10
Related
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
State
California State
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Forest Falls, CA
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wish Me Luck#Nbc News
The Independent

Student filmmaker killed recording in California sand dunes

A student cinematographer was killed when an off-road vehicle full of young filmmakers rolled over in California sand dunes.Authorities say the group included the 29-year-old victim from Chapman University, and three film students from the University of Southern California.They were taking pictures on a large sand dune on the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, which is 150 miles east of San Diego.A California Highway Patrol spokesman, Officer Arturo Platero, said the vehicle had climbed to the crest of the sand dune when it either rolled over, or went over the top and rolled.“All of those on board were wearing their...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

California woman, 52, whose car got trapped in snowy wilderness survived for six days by rationing six-pack of yoghurt and eating snow

A California woman survived six days trapped in a snowy wilderness by rationing a six pack of yoghurts and eating one of them a day. Sheena Gullett, 52, also ate snow to keep herself hydrated after she and pal Justin Honich, 48, got trapped by a blizzard while driving down a dirt road near Little Valley in northern California April 14.
ACCIDENTS
country1037fm.com

Guess What Killed Dead Man Found In House Full Of Snakes?

“It’s not clear how the man died…natural causes or if a snake was involved.” That’s a quote from the news report below about a man found dead in a Maryland house almost three months ago. From the road it’s the kind of house you’d drive by and never even notice. However, on the inside? Well, there were 124 venomous and non-venomous snakes. Among the venomous? cobras, rattlesnakes, and black mambas. You know, the holy trinity of reptiles that love to be cuddled <g>.
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy