Famed writer, cartoonist Jules Feiffer lists Long Island home for $1.2M

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
 3 days ago

Ninety-three-year-old Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist and Village Voice veteran Jules Feiffer and his wife, JZ Holden, are listing their Shelter Island home for $1.2 million.

Feiffer — who is also the illustrator of Gimme’s favorite childhood book, “The Phantom Tollbooth” moved to Shelter Island full time in 2017.

The charming, shingle-style traditional home at 5 Emerson Lane, built in 2016, sits on just over half an acre.

It features three bedrooms, two baths, wood floors, a fireplace and serene views, as it borders 45 acres of preserved land.

There’s also a water-filtration system, a patio, and room for a pool.

The quaint home sits on little over half an acre.
Douglas Elliman
One of the Shelter Island abode’s three bedrooms.
Douglas Elliman
The comfy kitchen in the home, which sports views of a bordering 45-acre preserve.
Douglas Elliman

Feiffer has written more than 35 books, plays and screenplays, including the Academy Award-winning animated short film, “Munro,” “Carnal Knowledge” and “Popeye.”

He is also in the Comic Book Hall of Fame.

The listing broker is Douglas Elliman’s Dawn Watson.

