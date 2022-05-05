ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Judicial District Court holding job fair

By Auriella Ortiz
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Second Judicial District Court is holding a job fair on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are offering multiple career options in the clerk’s office, administrative monitor’s division, court services, and fiscal services divisions.

Valencia County Animal Shelter seeks donations

They are offering job applicants a chance at on-the-spot interviews for most of their job openings. They ask that you bring multiple copies of resumes. The fair will be held at the Children’s Court located at 5100 2nd Street NW. Parking is free for job seekers. The court will offer employees competitive pay, paid time off in various forms, and retirement plans. They are also offering flexible work schedules and growth for each position. For more information, visit https://seconddistrictcourt.nmcourts.gov/ .

