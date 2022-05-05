Superintendent: ‘Racist’ incident under investigation after Hamilton-Wenham junior prom (Moncherie/iStock)

HAMILTON-WENHAM, Mass. — The junior prom for students at Hamilton-Wenham High School ended abruptly this past Friday, and school officials say both they and the police are investigating a “racist” incident.

Superintendent Eric Tracy sent an email to school families on Monday about the issue.

“While the music was playing and students were dancing, one or more students yelled the N-word,” said Tracy. ”This racial slur was heard by a number of our students and was very upsetting to them. After speaking with student leaders and the class advisor, Principal Menegoni made the decision to address all of the students directly and end the prom early. Mr. Mengoni immediately opened an investigation of the incident.”

“Unfortunately, there is some considerable deflection happening on social media,” said Tracy in the letter. “Some people are pointing at the DJ and administration for playing/approving the song in question. All music played at the prom was radio appropriate as it is a standard of the DJ before being hired.”

“Racist incidents like this will not be tolerated in our schools or at school events,” said Tracy. “Our schools and school events must always be safe spaces for our students. We will continue to work together to make that a reality.”

Superintendent Tracy told Boston 25 on Thursday that the matter is still under investigation.

Tracy’s letter to the school community says the school has asked the police to investigate as well.

Boston 25 has reached out to the chief of the Hamilton-Wenham Police Department for comment.

Tracy also shared a note from the principal of Hamilton-Wenham High School, Bryan Menegoni, as part of his letter.

“As a school, we need to take steps to repair the harm that has been done. We will start by addressing this incident right away on Monday morning,” wrote Menegoni. “Our students need to hear that what happened was wrong and that as a community we need to stand together against hurtful and racist language. At the same time, we will take the necessary steps to determine who spoke this hateful word and apply appropriate disciplinary action.”

“I want to acknowledge that this word is hateful, hurtful, and shameful, and has no place anywhere in our school community. I am upset and disappointed that even one of our students would ever use this word in any context,” said Menegoni.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

