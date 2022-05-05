ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

‘Kid Zone’ introduced at Sternwheel Regatta

By Will Carroll
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZ28P_0fU2ghjk00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta is coming back this year with fun for the whole family.

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commissioner Bryan Hughes announced that the event will be adding a kid’s play zone to their Magic Island area this year. This was made possible through donations from The Health Plan , which is officially sponsoring the kid-centric area at Magic Island.

“We can’t thank The Health Plan enough for their generosity because they‘re going to make kids smile all 5 days!” Bryan Hughes, a commission member, said, “We will have the premier, summer event for kids of all ages, and the support we get from companies like The Health Plan makes exciting things possible.”

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The Health Plan’s Kid Zone will have a mural festival, sandcastle fest, wiener dog races, “Youth Anything That Floats Workshop,” jumping inflatables, magicians, caped heroes, and more.

Government organizations doing outreach and demonstrations include the DEP, DNR, Department of Forestry, DHHR, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Coast Guard, Corps of Engineers, National Guard, Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and more.

The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will take place from June 30 – July 4. Top national musical acts will appear on stage, children will be entertained each day, boat races will be happening, and much more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
Charleston, WV
Sports
Charleston, WV
Government
The Dominion Post

Cheat Fest is here

ALBRIGHT -- Two days of riverside fun, music and food at the 28th annual Cheat River Festival starts today at the Cheat River Festival Fairgrounds in Albright. “The annual Cheat River. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
ALBRIGHT, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Hughes
WOWK 13 News

3rd person charged after body found wrapped in carpet

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A third person has been charged in connection to a man found dead and wrapped in a carpet outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. 36-year-old Shannon Brown was charged with concealing a deceased human body, conspiracy and obstructing an officer. She is being held on a $50,000 surety/cash bond. Huntington PD found […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Health Plan#Dep#Dnr#Department Of Forestry#Coast Guard#Corps Of Engineers#National Guard#Navy#Marines#Air Force#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Police seek help locating missing Charleston man

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK ) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. CPD says James Quesenberry, 34, of Charleston was last seen April 16, 2022 driving a silver 2012 Ford Focus. According to CPD, there was a recent hit on the license plate recognition system in the Winfield […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

POLICE: Woman held friend hostage after boyfriend murdered man

LEON, WV (WOWK) — A Mason County woman has been indicted for kidnapping, concealment of a human body and accessory to murder. According to the criminal complaint, Rachel Lee Thomas, her boyfriend Anthony Yester and two others were at a location on Ripley Road in Leon, West Virginia, when an alleged murder occurred. A complaint […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Army
WOWK 13 News

Cabell deputies search for hit-and-run suspect

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for questioning in a hit-and-run investigation. They say the incident happened at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington on April 17. Anyone with information should contact Detective Bailey at 304-634-4672 or message the sheriff’s office on […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy