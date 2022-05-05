Coping with cancer as a young adult

The young woman says doctors told her that she was suffering from heartburn because she was ‘drinking too much’. Unfortunately, she was later diagnosed with cancer. Doctors later told her that the deadly disease had also spread to her lungs, liver, lymph nodes and bones and that it was incurable. The law student is urging anyone dissatisfied with a doctor to push for answers. She says she’ll always wonder if her disease was caught sooner, whether her prognosis might be different. “No matter what a doctor or any healthcare professional says you know your body better than anybody else. If you think that something’s wrong and if you don’t feel that what they’re saying is right, like you deserve a scan or something more, you need to push and push.” the unfortunate woman said.

