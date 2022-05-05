ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coping with cancer as a young adult

Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
Davenport Journal

“The point is that I was coming to you with symptoms and they matched the disease”, Young woman says doctors dismissed her symptoms as heartburn from drinking too much until she was diagnosed with incurable cancer

The young woman says doctors told her that she was suffering from heartburn because she was ‘drinking too much’. Unfortunately, she was later diagnosed with cancer. Doctors later told her that the deadly disease had also spread to her lungs, liver, lymph nodes and bones and that it was incurable. The law student is urging anyone dissatisfied with a doctor to push for answers. She says she’ll always wonder if her disease was caught sooner, whether her prognosis might be different. “No matter what a doctor or any healthcare professional says you know your body better than anybody else. If you think that something’s wrong and if you don’t feel that what they’re saying is right, like you deserve a scan or something more, you need to push and push.” the unfortunate woman said.
