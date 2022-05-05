ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Statewide Tenn. driver services system outage resolved

By Hannah Wallsmith
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland...

www.actionnews5.com

NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Manhunt Moves to Tennessee

The focus in the manhunt for a missing Lauderdale County murder suspect and his jailer has shifted to Tennessee. That is because of the discovery of the getaway car the pair is believed to have used to leave Florence.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WATE

Power outages reported amid severe weather in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As severe weather moves through East Tennessee Friday, some power outages have been reported by area utilities agencies. Here’s what we know so far, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utilities Board, and the Sevier Electrical System, among others. This story will be updated as additional information is made […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man ambushed, shot to death for his BMW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was lured to Gill Avenue and then ambushed by multiple individuals. According to the affidavit, Markel Alexander was shot and killed on Gill Avenue in September of 2020. Alexander had reportedly exchanged phone numbers with Terry Wilkins, and Alexander called Wilkins multiple times over...
MEMPHIS, TN
WAFF

Casey White, Vicky White’s getaway car found in Tennessee

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - The 2007 Ford Edge that authorities believe Vicky White and Casey White were driving has been found in Tennessee. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the car was found east of I-65 near Spring Hill. U.S. Marshals investigators in Williamson County, Tennessee confirmed a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

‘He’s a very dangerous person’: Giles Co. sheriff shares Casey White's violent history in Tennessee

Long before Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County jail, he had a spree of violent crimes in Tennessee. White has been on the Giles County Sheriff's Office radar since 2015. That's when authorities say he tried carjacking people at different rest stops throughout the county, shooting into cars and even injuring one person while fleeing from other crimes in Limestone County.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WAFF

One killed in Saturday shooting

Rick Singleton says the car found in Tennessee will be transported to Florence on Monday. A Tennessee resident was killed in a crash in Limestone County Saturday. One man was killed and the other two were taken to the hospital. Your warm, sunny Mother’s Day!. Updated: 17 hours ago.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
actionnews5.com

THP trooper hit, killed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the death of a trooper Friday. THP says that while Roderick Sharp was in Mississippi, he was hit and killed by a driver. The driver fled the scene and was later located by officers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTVC

Police: Man steals $2M yacht from Hamilton County marina

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to an aggravated assault at the Erwin Marine Riverfront in Ross's Landing. Police received a call from the victim saying his yacht was stolen. The yacht owner told police that he has a friend come over every day to check his yacht and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

