Statewide Tenn. driver services system outage resolved

Long before Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County jail, he had a spree of violent crimes in Tennessee. White has been on the Giles County Sheriff's Office radar since 2015. That's when authorities say he tried carjacking people at different rest stops throughout the county, shooting into cars and even injuring one person while fleeing from other crimes in Limestone County.

GILES COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO