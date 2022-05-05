5 Makeup Removers That Won’t Irritate Sensitive Skin, According to Dermatologists

After a dismal two-plus years of pandemic times, you'd be an anomaly if COVID-19 didn't change your life in some meaningful way. For one demographic of folks, it's meant adjusting, postponing, or flat-out canceling their wedding (or wedding reception, at least). But now, with restrictions steadily easing, a wedding boom is upon us: The backlog of folks who pushed back their nuptials, coupled with those who got engaged during the pandemic will spawn an estimated 2.5 million weddings in 2022—the most in a single year in more than 30 years—according to the U.S. Wedding Market Report. Just because they’re back, however, doesn’t mean they’re bound to be bigger than ever. In fact, the pandemic-era rise in small, low-key weddings has made it that much easier for couples to continue tossing tradition to the wind, even now. And that’s a good thing for mental and financial well-being, according to industry experts.

