Queen Letizia Accidentally Wore the Same Mango Dress as Her Award Recipient

By Rosa Sanchez
Harper's Bazaar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Letizia of Spain had the best reaction to an accidental twinning moment at the Reina Letizia 2021 Awards. The monarch arrived at Spain's Assembly of Extremadura yesterday in a flowing black-and-white midi dress with a built-in belt by Mango. But to her surprise, one of the honorees—law professor Inmaculada Vivas...

