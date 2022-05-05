ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Auburn offers 5-star 2024 athlete KJ Bolden

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Auburn has extended an offer to one of the best athletes in the country. On Wednesday, the Tigers offered five-star athlete KJ Bolden.

Bolden, a member of the 2024 recruiting class, is from Buford, Georgia, and already has over 30 offers from all across the country. Measuring in at 6-feet-1 and 185 pounds he plays both safety and wide receiver for Buford High School and is a dynamic playmaker on both sides.

He is rated as the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 2 athlete in the 247Sports composite ranking for the 2024 recruiting class. He is also the No. 3 player from Georgia.

His elite speed allows him to create explosive plays as a wide receiver on deep routes as well as quick passes which allow him to create after the catch. While he has potential as a wide receiver, his ceiling at safety may be even higher.

Bolden is capable of matching up with bigger wide receivers or tight ends and does an excellent job making plays on the ball. He is also willing to lower the pads and deliver a hit.

Regardless of position, he has a future playing on Saturdays and is the type of prospect that Auburn needs to land to thrive in the SEC.

List

Sports
