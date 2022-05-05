Dollar surges to 2-decade high as investors seek refuge

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Diplomats and rights groups have expressed concern after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency and police used force against peaceful protests demanding his ouster over the nation’s worst economic crisis. Rajapaksa issued a decree Friday declaring a public emergency. It empowers him to authorize detentions, property seizure and search of any premises. He can also change or suspend law in the interests of public security. The U.S. ambassador tweeted that the voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard. Sri Lanka has been rocked by months of protests blaming Rajapaksa and his family, who have dominated politics for years, for economic and debt mismanagement amid shortages of basic supplies, electricity and medicines.

