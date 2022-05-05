ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar surges to 2-decade high as investors seek refuge

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. dollar’s value surged in April as investors sought refuge amid a growing list of uncertainties hanging...

Labor agency: Amazon union’s meeting complaints have merit

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has found merit to a complaint that Amazon violated labor law in New York City’s Staten Island by holding mandatory worker meetings to persuade its employees not to unionize. The agency’s determination was shared Friday with an attorney representing the nascent Amazon Labor Union. The labor board had allowed employees to mandate such meetings in the past. But NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo is seeking to get them outlawed. The agency will issue a complaint against Amazon unless the retailer agrees to a settlement. If the company doesn’t settle, the complaint would trigger an administrative court process.
Diplomats concerned by state of emergency in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Diplomats and rights groups have expressed concern after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency and police used force against peaceful protests demanding his ouster over the nation’s worst economic crisis. Rajapaksa issued a decree Friday declaring a public emergency. It empowers him to authorize detentions, property seizure and search of any premises. He can also change or suspend law in the interests of public security. The U.S. ambassador tweeted that the voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard. Sri Lanka has been rocked by months of protests blaming Rajapaksa and his family, who have dominated politics for years, for economic and debt mismanagement amid shortages of basic supplies, electricity and medicines.
EXPLAINER: What comes next with John Lee leading Hong Kong?

HONG KONG — (AP) — There was little doubt over John Lee's election as Hong Kong's next chief executive. A career police officer and the city's security chief received over 99% of the vote from an election committee stacked with mostly pro-Beijing members. He was the sole candidate in Sunday's election.
