ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany Bring Her Son Kai to Top Gun: Maverick Premiere

By Jen Juneau
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday was a family affair for Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany!. The actor spouses brought Connelly's son Kai Dugan along for the premiere of her upcoming action flick Top Gun: Maverick, stepping out together on the red carpet in San Diego. For the festivities, Kai, 24, looked dapper —...

people.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella publicly shows her support for dad Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise might have ended their marriage more than 20 years ago, but they remain bonded through their two children together, Bella and Connor. Both Tom and Nicole have respected Bella and Connor's decision to stay out of the spotlight and rarely discuss them in public. However, on Monday eagle-eyed fans noticed a show of support from Bella to her father.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song; more: Buzz

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song. Take his breath away: Lady Gaga gave Syracuse-born actor Tom Cruise a kiss on the cheek when he visited her at her Las Vegas residency, and he returned the gesture. “Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise,” she wrote Monday, along with photos of the friendly smooch. On Tuesday morning, Mother Monster debuted her new song for the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack: “Hold My Hand,” an uplifting anthem which she calls “a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time.” The track will appear in the new “Top Gun” sequel, premiering May 27 in theaters, featuring Cruise as Maverick opposite Miles Teller (as Goose’s son), Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. The original 1986 film featured some unforgettable music, including Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” “Playing with the Boys” and Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

The ‘Happy Days’ Stars You Probably Didn’t Know Were Siblings

While Erin Moran starred in over 230 episodes of “Happy Days,” her sibling and fellow actor, John Moran, only starred in one alongside his sister. Most “Happy Days” fans probably don’t remember the Moran siblings starring together in the episode. It took place in Season 3 and was titled “Football Frolics.” Per IMDb, the synopsis on the episode reads, “Richie, Ralph & Potsie decide to babysit 15 kids at once, to earn fast money to attend a big football game.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Kai
Person
Graham Norton
Person
Kai Dugan
Person
Jennifer Connelly
Person
Paul Bettany
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity News#Navy#Wandavision
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Katy Perry Gives Update on Baby No. 2 With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are loving life with 19-month-old daughter Daisy, but they're not thinking about expanding their family just yet. The "Firework" singer, 37, told E! News at the American Idol red carpet on Monday that she wasn't thinking about baby number two while she's got her Las Vegas Play residency on the brain.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

257K+
Followers
44K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy