Power outage exercise May 6

DEVENS (CBS) – At The Great Exchange in Devens you can get school and office supplies at a deep discount. The reason – they’re being repurposed so they don’t end up in a landfill. Dona Neely, the executive director, is all about preserving the environment. “I can sometime push people a little too far with my obsessiveness about protecting the environment,” she told WBZ-TV. Neely runs the program to repurpose supplies. Instead of being thrown away, these items are put to good use in the community. “We have an incredible, diverse array of all kinds of supplies and we have a second facility that’s...

DEVENS, MA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO